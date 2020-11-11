Small rise in Western Cape's dams after light rainfall

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The latest hydrological report indicates a slight increase in the province’s dams following light rainfall that fell in the Western Cape’s catchments late last week. Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “The total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro increased slightly from 98.2% to 98.8% between November 2 and November 8, a 0.6% increase from the previous week.” “Water consumption for the same period increased by 25 million litres per day from an average of 709 million litres per day the previous week to 734 million litres per day. At the same time last year, dam levels were at 81.9%,” said Limberg. National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “The Gouritz River catchment system remains stable at 24.5%, and DWS remains hopeful that the area will receive significant rainfall to augment much-needed volumes as the summer rainfall region. “The only dams that have saw a more than 5% increase are Bulshoek and Misverstand dams on the West Coast.

"Given that the hydrological cycle has come and gone, DWS urges all water users in the province to continue water demand management efforts,” said Ratau.

Meanwhile, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has again reminded residents that the wildfire risk is higher this year than in previous years.

Bredell said: “The public is urged to contact the authorities in the event of spotting smoke or fire.

“In the past three years we’ve seen up to 17 000 fires in a season. It is critical to get to fires quickly, especially when conditions may be windy. Do not assume it has been reported already, and the number to remember is 112.”

When reporting fires in the Western Cape, please contact your Local

District Municipality: City of Cape Town: 107 or 021 480 7700 and 080 911 4357; Overberg: 028 425 1690; West Coast: 022 433 8700; Eden: 044 805 5071; Central Karoo: 023 449 8000 and Cape Winelands: 021 886 9244/021 887 4446.

Cape Argus