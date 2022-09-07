Small-scale fishers to mobilise after new fishing rights process announced

Cape Town - Small-scale fishers (SSF) in the Western Cape are up in arms after the Department of Forestry, Fisheries And The Environment (DFFE) announced that a new process for small-scale fisheries rights allocation is commencing this month to replace the “wholly inadequate” 2016-2019 process. While this new process was welcomed by the SSF sector after the many challenges and conflicts the 2016-2019 process caused, the fishers believe the department’s restriction that the new process will only be opened to those who applied in 2016 (to avoid further delays by completely reopening up the process) was unacceptable.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said the Western Cape High Court set aside the 2016-2019 process of awarding small-scale fishing rights in the province last month after an internal audit concluded that the verification process was “wholly inadequate”, and that the “results of these assessments cannot and should not be relied on for any decision-making purpose in terms of the regulations.” The department will be hosting regular community interactions and ensuring the direct involvement of community-based organisations in preparation for the new process. SA United Fishing Front founder Pedro Garcia said: “The fact that the department has decided that only the 8 488 people who had originally applied between 2016 and 2019 (of which only 2 802 were successful) may now re-register under the new registration system for the SSF in the Western Cape is completely unacceptable.”

“Many of the application forms never reached the department. How do you then include those people whose application forms went missing? Many of the application forms were torn up in front of our people. How do you accommodate them?” Garcia asked. Masifundise programme manager Carmen Mannarino added that the new processes regulation meant that youth - all those that matured their requirements in the last 6 years, including age (being over 18) and 10 years experience in the sector, will now be excluded. “With the level of youth unemployment and social issues existing in coastal communities, this is a problematic,” she said.

Mannarino said the 2016-2019 process had issues ranging from the loss of applications from the department, lack of communication to bona-fide fishers, application forms were found to be confusing and the assessment of SSF was deemed inconsistent and lacking transparency. “There are a lot of uncertainty but we simply cannot afford to not open the system for everybody and give everybody an equal and fair opportunity to participate in this process. “Failing that, our people will have to wait for 10 to 15 years to access resources or access rights in the SSF sector. We cannot accept that,” Garcia said.