Smaller parties accept the call by the ANC to form a Government of National Unity(GNU)

Cape Town - Many small political parties have accepted the call by the ANC to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) after the party failed to get an outright majority in the May 29 elections. With the first sitting of the National Assembly being on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where Parliament is expected to elect a Speaker, president, and deputy president, political parties are still talking with each other, trying to reach agreement on how the GNU government will look and, most importantly, which positions and policies the ANC will compromise in favour of the GNU.

It is believed that Parliament’s new Speaker will come from the ranks of the DA, while Cyril Ramaphosa will remain as president, and IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa has been tipped to become the second deputy president of the country. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) said it is committed to a GNU despite any rumours to the contrary. “We remain open to participating in a GNU. We are in active discussions with other parties to this effect, and we are firmly committed to being constructive partners in achieving a positive outcome,” said PA secretary-general Chinelle Stevens.

RISE Mzansi National Leadership Collective (NLC) said it had extensively discussed the proposal by the ANC to form a GNU. The party said its NLC had concluded that in the interest of avoiding government and legislative paralysis or a constitutional crisis, and to advance the interests of the people of South Africa, they would listen to and speak with a number of political parties and take part in the national dialogue. “We encourage all political parties to approach the next seven days with maturity and seriousness and to place the interests of South Africans above all else. Failure to elect a Speaker of the National Assembly and a president within the constitutionally mandated 14 days may become an unprecedented crisis. This must be avoided,” said RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi.