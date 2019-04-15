Smash-and-grab suspect nabbed coming back for seconds. The suspect was one of 68 arrests made by the City’s Metro Police and Traffic departments. File Photo: Supplied / City's Traffic Service

Cape Town - The Metro Police Camera Response Unit arrested a smash-and-grab suspect in Langa on Friday 12 April 2019. Officers on patrol in the area were tipped off by a CCTV operator, who spotted two suspects loitering along Winnie Mandela Drive. The suspects were identified as the same duo who committed a smash-and-grab robbery earlier in the day.

Officers responded, but the suspects ran away when they saw them approaching. After a short chase, one of the suspects was arrested and found in possession of spark plugs which are a common tool used to break the windows of vehicles.

The 24-year-old was arrested for possession of car breaking implements and detained at Langa police station.

"Smash-and-grab incidents continue to be a problem, particularly in the Langa and Bonteheuwel areas. I hope that the spark plugs and footage of the earlier incident that the suspect was allegedly involved in, would be enough to secure a conviction. The only way we will get a handle on these types of crime is to catch the criminals and ensure that they are put behind bars," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

On Thursday, 11 April 2019, Metro Police officers arrested a 23-year-old suspect for an attempted armed robbery in Mitchells Plain. Officers were on patrol in Beacon Valley, when a member of the public informed them of an armed robbery happening nearby. On arrival, officers saw a cigarette company vehicle being attacked. The vehicle security guard fired shots at the attackers, causing them to flee.

Officers gave chase and managed to apprehend one of the suspects.

Later, the same officers came across a Hyundai H100 in Siyanyazela in Philippi – a known hotspot where stolen vehicles are stripped. They tested the vehicle and discovered that it had been recently hijacked.

On the roads, Metro Police officers arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Their traffic counterparts made 48 arrests, including 42 motorists who were driving under the influence, four for reckless and negligent driving and two with outstanding warrants.

Officers also impounded 10 vehicles and issued 981 fines for various transgressions.

"The number of arrests this week is lower than usual, as many of our scheduled operations had to be postponed and resources diverted to protest action in a number of areas around the city. We note that there have been numerous arrests related to the protests and the City will keep a close watch on the court cases. Everyone has a right to protest, but the wanton destruction that tends to accompany protests nowadays needs to be stopped. Holding those responsible for the violence and vandalism is the only solution," added Smith.