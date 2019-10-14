The motion was brought by councillors Courtney van Wyk and Steven Vuba. In their submission they accuse Smith of being at the forefront of “actively driving disunity” in the party.
“During the 2019 Election campaign, the Caucus deputy leader (Smith) led meetings which plotted and planned the removal of the regional chairperson (Grant Twigg), therefore actively dividing and driving a wedge within the party caucus,” the submission stated.
The submissions continue to paint a picture of Smith as a delinquent, stating that the independent report of the subcommittee established to inquire into tensions within the City (known as the Steenhuisen Report and adopted by the party’s Federal Executive) places Smith at the centre of “heightened tensions and disunity within the caucus”. It also stated that attempts to foster unity were made but long-standing divisive behaviour did not cease.
“This is not the first example of destructive behaviour within the caucus and several formal complaints of similar egregious behaviour have been reported to the caucus executive,” it stated.