Smith refutes claims of causing disunity ahead of DA caucus no confidence motion









The Mayco Member for Safety and Security has found himself in the firing line, with a motion of no confidence today in his deputy leadership of the DA City caucus. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith has found himself in the firing line, with a motion of no confidence today in his deputy leadership of the DA caucus in the City council. The motion was brought by councillors Courtney van Wyk and Steven Vuba. In their submission they accuse Smith of being at the forefront of “actively driving disunity” in the party. “During the 2019 Election campaign, the Caucus deputy leader (Smith) led meetings which plotted and planned the removal of the regional chairperson (Grant Twigg), therefore actively dividing and driving a wedge within the party caucus,” the submission stated. The submissions continue to paint a picture of Smith as a delinquent, stating that the independent report of the subcommittee established to inquire into tensions within the City (known as the Steenhuisen Report and adopted by the party’s Federal Executive) places Smith at the centre of “heightened tensions and disunity within the caucus”. It also stated that attempts to foster unity were made but long-standing divisive behaviour did not cease. “This is not the first example of destructive behaviour within the caucus and several formal complaints of similar egregious behaviour have been reported to the caucus executive,” it stated.

Both Vuba and Van Wyk failed to respond to calls at the time of going to print.

This is the latest motion a councillor within the DA caucus is facing as internal frictions continue to grow.

It was just a week ago that DA metro chairperson Grant Twigg survived a motion of no confidence.

Smith has been in the safety and security portfolio since 2009. He was one of former mayor Patricia de Lille’s fiercest critics.

Smith said: “This is an internal political matter and is not of relevance to the media. I am a democrat and will abide by the decision of my caucus and I respect the right of the mover of the motion to bring it. I reject the content of the motion and believe that the opposite can readily be demonstrated and will seek to do so in the debate in our caucus tomorrow (Monday).”

