Smoke inhalation kills four family members in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - A house-warming celebration ended with four family members dead from smoke inhalation. The New Woodlands homeowner, Chumisa Madinga, had just moved into the area.

On Saturday, they had a braai and reportedly went into the house with the coals. They went to sleep and when a family member visited, he found Madinga and her husband’s bodies. The two young children were rushed to hospital, where they died.

The family of the deceased said they were not yet ready to speak about the tragedy. Phumlani Madinga said only: “We were all at my sister’s house which she just got. We were celebrating, it was a house warming.” Four family members died from smoke inhalation after they brought coals into their home in New Woodlands. Picture: Leon Knipe Community leader Shameem Nelson said when he arrived, four people were being transported to hospital in a private vehicle.

“It was three children and an adult. The two young children died in hospital while a 14-year-old is receiving treatment. “The adult male is under intensive care. Two adults were deceased already when we arrived at the scene,” he said. Nelson said there was a party at the house.

“While we were on patrol on Saturday, we saw the family was having a party. “Yesterday evening, one of the family members arrived at the house and they opened the door and made the discovery of the bodies. He shouted for help, and the neighbours went out. The coals were still warm and all the windows were closed. Residents helped fan out the smoke, it was horrible,” he said. Nelson said the family would not be able to cover the funeral cost and would like donations.

If anyone would like to contribute, they can contact him at [email protected] gmail.com. City’s Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted at about 7.20pm by residents in New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, that their neighbours had made a fire in their house on Sunday. “The caller further stated that the mother and father were unresponsive and still in the house, while the two minors had already been taken to hospital.

“The crew from Mitchells Plain responded to the incident and Metro EMS and the SAPS were on scene. Both adults were declared deceased by medical personnel. For further information, please approach SAPS,” he said. Four family members died from smoke inhalation after they put coals inside their home in New Woodlands. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said they opened an inquest docket for further investigation. “Police members responded to a call out and found that the four, two adults, both 30, and two children, 6 and 4, have already succumbed due to possible smoke inhalation.

“The circumstances of the incident form part of ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be conducted during the week to determine the possible cause of their deaths.” Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said they recorded at least 14 fatalities this weekend, including seven minors, in various parts of the metropole. “In one of the latest incidents, two adults died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Mitchells Plain on Sunday night.