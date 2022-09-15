Snakes coming out to bask in the sun as the weather gets warmer, Capetonians warned

Cape Town - Cape Town residents are being cautioned to keep an eye out for snakes. Snake Rescue co-ordinator volunteers say snakes are coming out of their hiding spots and shelters in search of food and water as the weather becomes warmer.

Snake Rescue co-ordinator Shaun MacLeod said: “Snakes must come out and look for food and water to continue to live and reproduce. If you encounter a snake on your property, you should contact a seasoned professional to assist. They are usually available 24/7 to advise or for emergencies on snake encounters.” MacLeod said snakes are shy in nature and would not attack anyone unless provoked. "In this case, they will defend themselves. I work with one of the largest and most experienced snake rescuers across the Cape. We have more than 100 reptile rescue volunteers on the Cape Peninsula at any time."

According to MacLeod, what you can do to spot a slithery visitor is to keep your yard clear of long grass and rubbish so that snakes have nowhere to hide. “A tidy yard also controls the number of rodents on your property. Animal feed attracts rodents and should be contained in a sealed environment. If you happen to encounter a snake in a public area, do not interfere and keep a respectful safe distance. Remain calm and back away, giving it space to retreat,” he said. “If you see a snake outside, watch where it goes from a safe distance without disturbing or provoking it. If it’s heading for the bush or an open paddock you probably won’t see it again. If it disappears into a shed or under a vehicle, then you may need to call a snake catcher.”

Picture: Supplied Snake co-ordinators also caution you not to approach or attempt to handle or kill snakes. “Your odds of being bitten are increased if you attempt killing the snake. If you see a snake inside your home, get all people and pets out of the room immediately. Shut the door and fill the gap underneath with a towel, then call a professional snake catcher for assistance,” MacLeod said. Here are some tips for when walking or hiking in the wilderness:

