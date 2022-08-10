Snares on the rise and killing wildlife in Noordhoek Wetland

Cape Town - Project Noordhoeked, a local non-profit organisation that works in the Noordhoek wetland, has found and removed hundreds of illegal and inhumane snares that are having a devastating impact on the local wildlife with deaths and severe injuries of numerous animals.

Project Noordhoeked manager Karoline Hanks said their team had only recently become involved but that they worked in the area for years removing the invasive forests of Port Jackson – which were a huge fire risk in the area and were incidentally providing the perfect placement for these rudimentary snares.

Hanks said the team became aware of this increasing problem after being alerted by a number of passionate residents in the area who were concerned about what was going on. Animals caught in these snares included porcupines, dogs and caracals.

“Last week, we went with an experienced tracker and were shown what was what, and my team proved themselves to be capable and competent. We firmly believe this will add huge value to our work and have a positive effect on ecosystem integrity,” Hanks said.