Soapbox protégé aims to use her business to empower Khayelitsha entrepreneurs

Cape Town - A local entrepreneur aims to empower the Khayelitsha community through her public relations business, set up in the area to help bridge the gap between small businesses and larger companies. Busiswa Lutshaba, 33, grew up in Khayelitsha and was inspired to start a business which could help entrepreneurs in her community after going through challenges that every local township entrepreneur would face. Lutshaba founded her own business, Blu Space Communications SA, in 2015, after taking part in a programme at digital agency, Soapbox, which assists small businesses with financial aid and guidance. Lutshaba said: “I was inspired to start this business after identifying the need to connect local township entrepreneurs to corporates and the government. There are many business owners but they face communication and public relations challenges.” Business platforms and opportunities are not marketed enough in the townships, she said, and the use of social media is not effective in a township either because of cellphone and data issues. Blu Space Communications will serve as the common denominator between township entrepreneurs and larger corporations.

Soapbox spokesperson Ruben Hazelzet said: “We believe that by helping Busiswa we create an active and self-sustaining economy in Khayelitsha. The long-term effects are aiding financial inclusion and the betterment of socio-economic standards.”

Lutshaba became the first social entrepreneur of the Unboxed Incubator Programme division of Soapbox.

“Khayelitsha has emerging entrepreneurs and we want to contribute towards the launchpad of new ideas. As a scaling entrepreneur myself, I better understand the challenges entrepreneurs face. A co-working space that offers businesses and tools to expand their ideas is necessary considering the population and lack of jobs in the area. We need to start owning as young people,” said Lutshaba.

A crowdfunding platform was created to help raise funds to assist Lutshaba with a three-year strategic development plan for her business which in turn will also help local businesses in the community. Those who would like to support, visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/busiswa-lutshaba

[email protected]