Social development launches Child Protection Week in Hout Bay

Cape Town - Hout Bay is on the radar of the Department of Social Development because a large number of children are being exploited by adults, leading them to drop out of school. The department says most children in the area are recruited to take part in poaching.

The Department of Social Development launched a Child Protection Week in Hout Bay, focusing on orphaned and vulnerable kids. This year, the department says it will raise awareness of its community-based prevention and early intervention programme (Rishia) meaning Resilience, aimed at moving orphaned and vulnerable children from vulnerability to resilience. Cynthia Nyoni, deputy director of child abuse and neglect section, said that through a national childcare and protection register they had seen a high level of sexual abuse, deliberate neglect and children falling victim to online predators.

“This week, as the department, we are launching the annual Child Protect Week campaign, highlighting and mobilising issues of child protection. We are mobilising communities to care for and protect children. “In Hout Bay, as much as drugs and alcohol abuse is common, children are also being exploited. There are adults who are employing these kids to go and fish instead of attending school.” Mother of six and a recovering addict Florence Clark said at the launch that she attended the event hoping to have a conversation with Minister Lindiwe Zulu following current issues experienced by community members of Hangberg Community.

“In Hangberg there are so many issues that we are currently dealing with. There are issues involving drug and substance abuse. “Coming out of addiction and being nearly 12 years sober I know how difficult things can be and our kids deserve better.” A learner from Silikamva High School in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Elihle Mali, 18, said: “The presence of Social Development in our community brings about hope. There are a lot of kids who are suffering due to drug and alcohol abuse, GBV and negligence.