Missing eight-year-old Jeneva Diergal. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook

Cape Town - On 25 January 2019, Jeveva Diergal (8) went missing from her Aunt’s home in Klawer on the West Coast. The MEC of Social Development, Albert Fritz, is calling on the Province to familiarise themselves with this case and #FindJenevaDiergal. The Department first came into contact with young Jeneva when her mother met with a social worker from the Association for the Physically Disabled (APD) seeking assistance with placing Jeneva in school. No issues where identified regarding the care of the child.

Diergal reportedly has both a partial mental and physical disability, predominantly affecting the right side of her body.

Diergal went missing while playing with her cousin (4) at her aunt’s house. It is understood that the aunt was watching the girls play and then went inside the house momentarily to fetch a glass of water. In that period, she went missing.

Diergal has reportedly been spotted twice after having gone missing. Once near a canal in Klawer and a second time near the N7. She can be identified by her dark braids, medium weight, glasses and limp on the right side of her body. At the time of her disappearance, Diergal was reportedly dressed in black tights and a pink top.



Fritz said: “I call on anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeneva Diergal to immediately contact Captain Matthys on 082 334 8862. It is imperative that we all work together to find her and ensure her safety. Additionally, anyone in need of psycho-social support who has been affected is urged to contact their local DSD office.

“I want to commend the community and law enforcement officials who are working tirelessly to find Jeneva. Helicopters, drones, divers, dog squads, search and rescue, the community, the community police, and Neighbourhood Watch have each searched Klawer and the surrounding areas for Jeneva. Together with the officials from the DSD local office, I want to further commend the Pink Ladies for their support in this search,” MEC Fritz further added.

