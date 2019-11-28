Social Development minister given two years to solve SA's foster care crisis









The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has given the Social Development minister two years to develop a legal solution to help ensure foster care system runs smoothly and clears the backlog of foster care orders. File Picture: Bonile Bam/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has granted an order to keep thousands of lapsed foster care orders valid for another 12 months, and has given the Social Development minister two years to develop a legal solution. Foster care orders are valid for two years, after which a social worker assesses the situation and decides whether to extend the placement or return the child to his or her previous home. When, for any reason, it’s not possible for the department to review a foster care order, the foster care order lapses. About 60 000 fewer children were beneficiaries of foster child grants between 2016 and 2018, and lapsing foster care orders have been a subject of discussion between organisations, civil society and the Department of Social Development for almost a decade. Fostering refers to “the placement of a child who needs to be removed from the parental home, into the custody of a suitable family or person willing to be foster parent”. For that, there is a foster child grant of R960 a month, which 416016 children in South Africa received in 2018.

According to a statement from the Centre for Child Law and the Children’s Institute, as of on Wednesday, about 300 000 foster care orders were at risk of lapsing and a further 105 000 in 2020.

“This emergency situation has been caused by the minister and department (by) not prioritising putting in place a new system that is effective and sustainable,” the statement said.

Zita Hansungule, senior project co-ordinator for the Centre of Child Law, said there was a problem when “there are more children than the system can handle”, adding: “The department doesn’t have enough resources.”

She said the centre had been giving the department suggestions towards finding a sustainable solution.

For instance, they had proposed that “grandparents don’t need foster care, so they should be removed from the foster system and they should be given a higher child-care grant.”

About 2.7 million children are living with their grandparents, in the absence of their parents, and the child support grant (R420 a month) is less than half of the foster child grant.

Western Cape Social Development Department spokesperson Joshua Chigome said they “agree that it would help if Parliament amended the legislation so that extended family members caring for orphaned children can access additional grant funding, instead of having these children placed into the foster care system”.

Chigome said “about 65% of the 37000 foster care placements in this province would fall into this category”.

[email protected]