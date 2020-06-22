'Social distancing remains a challenge' in some parts of Cape metro

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said it is concerned by the continued lack of adherence to Covid-19 health and safety protocols in some parts of the metropole. With nearly 1 500 fatalities in the province and more than 50 000 cases to date, the City of Cape Town’s Health Department has reiterated its call for the public to do their part to stay safe. The Environmental Health Service, which is one of the departments involved in the education and awareness activities in hotspot communities, has reported that social distancing, in particular, remains a challenge in areas where persons congregate, like shopping malls, retailers and social grant queues, among others. There have also been reports from the Environmental Health Practitioners of taxis operating at full capacity, in contravention of the current regulations, and non-adherence around the wearing of masks in public. “We’ve spoken often of the expected peak of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, and while an increase in the caseload is therefore not a surprise, the fact is that behaviour that is not in keeping with the health and safety protocols does not help.

"We need to get to a point where every single one of us treats this pandemic with the seriousness it deserves.

“The growing caseload and number of fatalities should be setting off alarm bells and a greater level of adherence, but this doesn’t appear to be the case in far too many of our communities,” Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

The City said that over recent months it has increased its education and awareness activities, handed out masks, soap and sanitiser in vulnerable communities, fast-tracked 200 contract posts to increase the number of health staff, and undertook the introduction of overflow facilities at clinics to help mitigate the risk of Covid-19 exposure.

Additionally, 490 Expanded Public Works employees are now deployed to assist with ongoing education and awareness activities in communities.

“We are doing everything possible to assist our residents during this challenging time, but it is everyone’s responsibility to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and stay safe.

"In the Western Cape, we have the added risk of co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, but also tuberculosis (TB), which amplify the possibility of serious illness where persons fall ill.

“I appeal to residents to be mindful of their actions and how these can impact on those most precious to them. Stay at home, and leave only to fulfil essential tasks like grocery shopping and clinic visits.

"Wash your hands, often, for 20 seconds, with soap and water, and wear a mask when leaving home. Also, keep a physical distance between yourself and others of at least 1.5 metres at all times," added Badroodien.

Residents have been advised that if they feel sick, stay at home and seek appropriate care and advice from medical service provider or on the provincial Covid-19 hotline, which is 021 928 4102.