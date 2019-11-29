Advocate Paul Farlam, who represented the school, said: “There are heritage considerations. Most of the buildings on the Tafelberg site are more than 60 years old and should be protected. Social housing would require the demolition of parts of the building.”
Farlam said the heritage constraints would make a social housing development at the Tafelberg site too expensive.
In 2017, the provincial Department of Public Works said it intended to sell the property to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135 million.
“The site would not be suitable for social housing because of the financial constraints,” he said.