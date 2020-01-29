Social housing on prime real estate in the Waterfront area has moved a step closer with the City’s decision to rezone the Helen Bowden Nurses’ Home site. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency

Cape Town - Social housing on prime real estate in the Waterfront area has moved a step closer with the City’s decision to rezone the Helen Bowden Nurses’

Home site for this purpose. Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi confirmed the rezoning, but referred queries about the site to the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works, which owns the Helen Bowden Nurses’ Home building. Despite the rezoning, there seems little progress in getting the development of hundreds of social housing units off the ground.

The rezoning will allow for the development of social housing on almost 11 hectares.

In October last year, the Cape Argus reported on a court dispute between the National Health Laboratory Service and the provincial department

that had stalled the rezoning of the Somerset Hospital precinct, where the former nurses’ home is situated.

The former nurses’ home is occupied by more than 200 people who are members of activist group Reclaim the City.