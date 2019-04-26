The City of Cape Town’s Draft Budget of R49 billion for the 2019/2020 financial year will be available for members of the public to scrutinise. File Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Advocacy group the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) lashed the city council for what it called an “unfair, unequal and unjust budget”. “It is the same type of budget that we have seen over the past number of years which does not prioritise poor, working-class communities. It’s a budget that is not pro-poor at all,” said SJC general secretary Axolile Notywala.

Council approved the public participation process for its 2019/20 Draft Budget of R49 billion at the end of last month and members of the public had the opportunity to comment on the content of the document from April1.

The public participation process closed last night.

The SJC made submissions on Wednesday. Their 25-page submission pointed out several issues they were advocating for in a number of informal settlements, including water, sanitation, safety and security, and ward allocations.

The budget priorities include a focus on crime and grime and on the delivery of human settlements opportunities.

Residents raised some concerns about tariff increase structures that were too steep and they would be forced to sell their homes.

The city council proposed tariff increases of 8.8% for water and electricity. The SJC has been fiercely advocating for public lighting in Khayelitsha. The 2014 commission of inquiry into policing in the township found a lack of adequate street lights contributed to crime.

Plans to install more 40m mast lights in Khayelitsha will only come to fruition over the next five years.

“We don’t believe that this is a budget that will change poor people’s lives in the long and medium term.

“We believe the city has to properly plan and redistribute the money.

“What we are really concerned about is the ward allocations where the city gives all wards in Cape Town a certain amount of money while the needs are completely different.

“We live in a very unequal city,” Notywala said.

“Almost two-thirds of the city’s budget is spent on the more vulnerable in our society, directly or indirectly.

“Vulnerable people obtain large benefits: primary health care at clinics, free water, sanitation, electricity and refuse removal.

“Roads, street lights; and subsidised public transport,” mayoral committee member for finance Ian Neilson said.

He said over the medium term, some R4 billion was earmarked for informal settlements and backyarders.

“Remember, this is just housing and service delivery in informal settlements and it is not taking into account roads, clinics, social services, etc.”

