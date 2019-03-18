An aerial view of Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - Social media has weighed in on Sea Points stating their objection to last week’s Municipal Planning Tribunal decision to cater for inclusionary housing in a new high-rise development in their area. Last week Thursday, the Cape Argus revealed that the Municipal Planning Tribunal has ordered that inclusionary housing be included in a new Sea Point development.

The tribunal on Tuesday, March 12, approved the land use application of the Berman Brothers Group and investors Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) for their 60m residential building at the intersection of Main and Kloof roads.

In effect, 28 new flats, each between 35m² and 39m², will be reserved for rental to households whose monthly income is less than R18 000.

The 18-storey residential building would be located at the intersection of Main Road and Kloof Road, Sea Point.

However, the Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents’ Association said: “The decision has been strongly objected. We are planning to appeal the decision in the coming week.”

The association did not want to divulge further details but confirmed it would be convening later this week.

Once social media heard this, many let their thoughts on the matter be known:

Carole Ann Sherratt - "It has nothing to do with inclusionary housing - NOT OPPOSED TO THAT! Residents are opposed to the UNSUITABILITY environmentally and position of 18 story EYE SORE building relating to services etc between 3 narrow already congested residential plus access RDS - UNSUITABLE and the TRICKERY used by the DEVELOPER to get the departures passed by adding minimal INCLUSIONARY HOUSING so that they can get the return on investment for themselves and new partners !!! We do know their ANCHOR TENANT pulled out and see building site is on an aquifer - hence filled with precious mountain water even when NO rain!! It's about GREED and unsuitability and nothing to do with opposition to inclusionary housing so stop being hoodwinked and report correctly!"

Barbara Goldman Jenecker - "It's by time that the average person can also live like the rich why not."

Nico Loubser - "Sea point residents "declare" themselves very liberal and "O, we love all races" but when it comes to their own doorstep then it's a problem. Why don't you just shut up."

Clint White - "This is OUR CITY too. Much more inclusionary housing to come."

Candice, @CandiceGMC: "What can possibly be so wrong with building affordable housing in the City? #affordablehousing"

Maria de Andrade, @AprilSnowGoose: "Misleading. Objections are not related to the "inclusionary housing" but height of 18 storey building in area zoned for maximum 8 storeys."

Mahendra Shunmoogam, @policylens: "The objections of the #SeaPointResidents against social housing developments is misguided and exclusionary. Inner city policies must&should provide for housing options 4 all income levels. Social housing allocation is necessary so that cities don't become #GhettosOfTheRich."

[email protected]