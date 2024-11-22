Solidarity organisations present ‘Unbroken Spirits: Concert for Humanity’

Cape Town - Over 20 organisations focused on social justice and stand in solidarity with Palestine have come together to present Unbroken Spirits: Concert for Humanity at the Joseph Stone Auditorium on Sunday, December 1. This concert is part of the Living Rights Festival, a community-led response to global violence and conflict, highlighting injustices and advocating for human rights.

The event commemorates Emancipation Day on December 1, and International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, on November 29. Initiated by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Cape Cultural Collective, the concert features collaborations with various organisations, including South African Jews for a Free Palestine and Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine South Africa. Zenariah Barends, a member of the Cape Cultural Collective and part of the organising team, stated that over 20 organisations involved in social justice work stand in solidarity with Palestine.

The concert will showcase a theatre production with musical, dance, and spoken word performances from a diverse line-up of artists, including vocalist Saalim Ismail; the Hilton Schilder band; flamenco guitarists Bienyameen and Dawood Camroodien, and several poets and dancers. “We assert the humanity of people and show that oppression and the fight for freedom transcends time and geographical boundaries. We draw the links between slavery and the emancipation of slaves in South Africa on 1 December 1834; apartheid, which we ended in 1994 and what the Palestinian people have experienced for the last 76 years, and whose spirit remains unbroken. “We stand in solidarity with their Struggle for freedom and against the ongoing genocide taking place,” Barends said.