Somali man accused of killing a Parkwood boy over a lighter appears in court

Cape Town - The shopkeeper accused of shooting a teen Parkwood soccer player over a lighter has made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. The 27-year-old Somali man appeared on Monday. His name cannot be published until an identity parade has been completed and the court learns his real name.

He is accused of killing Shelton Williams, 15, and the attempted murder of the teen’s 14-year-old friend; possession of an illegal firearm that was reported missing in Ermelo, Mpumalanga; and illegal possession of ammunition. Shelton’s family and supporters filled the public gallery, screaming when the accused’s lawyer informed the court that his client could not speak English. Magistrate Goolam Bawa warned the people to be quiet or leave the courtroom.

The nervous and confused-looking Somali man emerged from the court cells in a black jacket and faced the public gallery before turning around and sitting down. When Bawa asked for his name, he didn’t even look at the magistrate. The Somali shopkeeper who appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this morning after he allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded another. Picture: supplied The attorney informed the court that he had a different name with him. Bawa said: “I need to determine his name before we continue with the proceedings, and we also need a Somali interpreter.

“The case has been postponed until Thursday morning. The accused will remain in custody.” Shelton’s aunt, Sharday Mentor, claimed the accused was lying about the language barrier. “People who buy from his shop know he can speak English. Those who were in court said they always communicated in English. This is just a delaying tactic.”