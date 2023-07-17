Cape Town - The family of Elroy van Rooyen say they are against the release of his killer. Norman Afzal Simons, dubbed the “Station Strangler”, was arrested after the kidnapping and murder of Elroy, 10, in 1995.

The bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves from 1986 to 1994. Simons was the suspect but he was convicted only of Elroy’s murder. He was sentenced to 25 years for murder and 10 years for kidnapping. The Department of Correctional Service’s regional head Lawrence Venter said Simons’s sentence was increased to life imprisonment after a failed appeal bid. He served 28 years behind bars and is due to be released in the next few days.

On Sunday afternoon, Lentegeur Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain was filled with residents, community activists and Elroy’s family, who travelled from Strand, during the engagement arranged to inform the people about Simons’s release. Norman Afzal Simons, dubbed the ‘Station Strangler’, was convicted for the kidnapping and murder of Elroy van Rooyen, 10. Picture: Leon Muller/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Speaking on behalf of the family, Zorah Motasi said she knew Elroy, as they grew up on the same street.

“I work for an organisation in Strand and we were approached by the Van Rooyen family. They asked me to stand here and give you an understanding of their family stance. They are not happy with the fact that the perpetrator will be released on parole. “We are a very close community in Strand; the pain of the Van Rooyen family was also the community’s pain.” She said the government failed the Strand community.

“Especially the vulnerable groups, the women and children, they must be the priority and not a perpetrator that did the most horrible things to young boys, and we must now accept his release. “Unlike Simons, the family was never catered for by the justice system; there were no social workers. His brother is suffering. It’s like taking off a bandage from a wound you have covered for 28 years, and you expect to remove it and you expect the wound to heal. Unlike the community of Mitchells Plain, we don’t want Simons to be released.” Most Mitchells Plain residents said they believed Simons had been rehabilitated.

Community police forum chairperson Norman Jantjies said: “I remember when we would go to the dunes to look for bodies and perpetrators; he was among the search parties, he would be there too. We would go in groups to see what we could do, and to retrieve bodies. “I would engage with him, not knowing he was the suspect. He was a good teacher in Mitchells Plain. I got him to teach Xhosa. I was one of his first pupils. He didn’t do too well with me, but he taught many people to speak the language. It was about two or three days before he was arrested, I asked him if he was the ‘Station Strangler’, and he laughed at me. “There is no truth that he can be linked to the 22 other murders. I believe that he needs to be given a chance. He served his sentence. He must ask for forgiveness for the trauma he put us through in Mitchells Plain.