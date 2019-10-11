It was exactly one year ago when the Municipal Planning Tribunal gave the green light for the development of hundreds of social housing flats in the Waterfront area.
Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, said: “The rezoning has already been approved by the City of Cape Town (Council). Erf 1955 Green Point, which forms part of the Somerset precinct, is currently registered in the ownership of the National Health Laboratory Services.
“This matter is before the Western Cape High Court with an application by the Western Cape government (WCG) to set aside this registration and restore ownership of Erf 1955 to the WCG.
“While this court process is under way, there is no consolidation under way of the WCG-owned remainder of Erf 1559 and Erf 1955 Green Point.”