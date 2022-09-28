Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation directorate is advising residents living in Somerset West, Hout Bay, Parow Central and Bellville South of water disruption in parts of the communities starting from tonight. The directorate said it would be conducting several essential operations ranging from routine maintenance to new projects for the benefit of residents in the areas.

In Somerset West, the department said it would be conducting zero pressure tests on the main water supply to the Somerset West, Hout Bay, Parow Central and Bellville South residents face water disruptions. The operation is expected to result in the disruption of water supply to the area from Wednesday, September 28 at 9pm until Thursday, September 29 at 4am, and again on Thursday, September 29 from 9pm until 4am on Friday, September 30. Zero-pressure testing is part of the installation process for pressure management technology. Tests are done to see if there are any unmapped inflows that need to be taken into account before smart pressure-reducing valves are installed.

The City department will also be conducting zero pressure tests on the main water supply to the Parow Central area. Residents are advised that this work will result in the disruption of water supply to this area on Thursday, September 29 from 9pm until 4am on Friday, September 30. In Hout Bay, the City will be shutting down the water supply from the Constantia Nek Reservoir which feeds the Hout Bay Reservoir on Thursday, September 29 from 8.30am until 3.30pm to enable the maintenance crew to safely cut in a T-connection on the 300mm diameter water main to the Hout Bay Reservoir.

The operation will affect the water supply to a large part of Hout Bay including Riverside Terraces, Whittler’s Way, Hughenden Way, Park Avenue, Ruyterplaats and the bottom of Mount Rhodes. The former water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said the work will result in the improvement of the City’s firefighting capability in the Imizamo Yethu area as it will enhance the pressure on the fire hydrant network there. He said: “Careful consideration has gone into the planning of this work to minimise the impact on the affected residents as far as possible given the time constraints. The Hout Bay Reservoir will be topped up in advance to reduce inconvenience and the maintenance team will ensure that the work is completed in the shortest possible time.”

During the operation, the City says a water tank will travel between Park Avenue and Ruyterplaats, and a standpipe will be placed outside 37 Mount Rhodes Drive to provide water for domestic consumption. Residents are advised to bring clean containers. In Bellville, the water and sanitation department will be conducting an urgent dummy shut-off on the 400mm diameter main water supply to De La Haye, Stikland, Saxon Industrial, Sacks Circle, Greenlands, Loumar, Meyerhof, Shirley Park, Marinda Park, Sirroccos, Glenhaven, Labiance, Belrail and Sanlamhof in Bellville South. The dummy shut-off will result in the disruption of the water supply from Wednesday, September 28 at 10pm, until 5am on Thursday, September 29.

