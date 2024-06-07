Somerset West Public Transport Interchange officially opened

Cape Town - After waiting two and a half years for its completion, thousands of commuters and minibus-taxi operators will now use the new Somerset West Public Transport Interchange. The multi-million rand facility was officially opened on Wednesday at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It is the largest investment the City of Cape Town has made in Somerset West's key business district in recent years, spending almost R65 million. Speaking at the launch, urban mobility mayco member Rob Quintas said the City’s mandate is to provide safe and dignified transport. He said the new interchange also strengthens the relationship between the City and the taxi associations.

“It's about a really integrated ecosystem where people have the opportunity to climb on and off various means of transport where they need to go,” he said. Quitas said the design will also alleviate traffic pressure points. “This facility is primarily focused on the commuter for their benefit. This really is a win for the commuter and minibus industry and surrounding businesses,” Quintas said.

The facility spans around 4 000 square meters and includes 74 trading bays that are already occupied by entrepreneurs. Nadgene Loukossi, a 42-year-old vendor who operates a hair salon, said she hopes her new location will boost her business. “I’m a hairdresser and I’m very happy for this space. I have been here for 11 years. The customers didn’t like our first place underneath our stand but they will like it here,” she said.

Nadgene Loukossi runs a hair salon. picture Byron Lukas The new interchange will transport to 12 destinations including Lwandle, Macassar, Firgrove, Strand, Nomzamo, Sir Lowry's Pass Town, Zola, Khayelitsha, Stellenbosch, Somerset West and Grabouw. Arthur Rhodes from the Somerset West District Taxi Association said they welcomed the new interchange with open arms. “The facility completes the demands that we had. We just had one problem of the height, but we are happy as well as our passengers,.

“We used to be here, we operated out in the open and there was no shelter hence why the people were upset but they are happy now including the drivers,” Rhodes said. Arthur Rhodes from the Somerset West District Taxi Association. Picture Byron Lukas The facility will also serve as the operating base for the Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS). GABS spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed that buses will officially operate from this week.

Riya Isaacs from Macassar, who works at a fruit stand, said commuters like herself will now have shelter, especially with winter on the horizon. “We are very happy about it, although the rain will come in a little, it's better than the other side that we were at,” Isaacs said. Stellenbosch resident, Sabelo Ntzobo, added that the interchange should improve commuters’ experience, but it's too early to say whether his faith has been restored in public transport.