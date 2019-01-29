Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO Norbert Schulze said the company understood the community was on alert and wanted to make every effort to be sensitive to the community. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s emergency alarm testing will resume at its Somerset West site this Friday, 1 February 2019, for the first time since the incident in the factory on 3 September 2018. Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO Norbert Schulze said the company understood that the community was on alert and wanted to make every effort to be sensitive to heightened fears.

The company had stopped the routine emergency alarm testing ‒ which includes loud sirens that may have concerned community members ‒ for five months.

“For safety reasons we have to introduce this important procedure from now on again. We have to make sure that our systems are working. The community can expect the sound of a siren at around 11:30 every Friday. Residents can rest assured that it is for testing only. These sounds are normal and nobody should be alarmed,” said Schulze.

The site also has a hooter that is sounded when controlled testing is conducted at Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s on-site environmental testing facilities. This hooter sounds before the test is conducted and after the test has been completed.

“We remain committed to supporting the community and being inclusive and transparent about all operations,” said Schulze.

Regarding the progress in the investigations, Schulze said: “We are still awaiting the outcome of the investigations by the Department of Labour and the South African Police Service. Rheinmetall Denel Munition's own investigation (with external support) to identify the root cause commenced late in December and is still ongoing. We will share information about the findings as soon as the results are available.”

