Somerset West’s new transport interchange worth R65 million now almost complete

Cape Town - Thousands of commuters and minibus-taxi operators are expected to use Somerset West’s new public transport interchange within the coming weeks. This comes as the City of Cape Town announced that the contractor was finalising outstanding issues before the start of winter.

The transport interchange is the largest investment the City has made in Somerset West’s key business district in recent years, spending almost R65 million. The newly-constructed facility was inspected during a site visit last week by urban mobility mayco member Rob Quintas. Quintas said commuters and minibus-taxi operators will be able to use the interchange before the worst of winter arrives.

“We are all looking forward to formally opening the facility sometime in June so that commuters can benefit from the new, safer, convenient and dignified public transport interchange. “We have been working on this project since January 2022 and, on this point, I want to also thank the operators, traders, commuters, adjacent businesses and residents for their patience and ongoing support,” Quintas said. The facility spans around 4 000 square metres and can accommodate thousands of passengers as well as bus services, informal vendors and minibus-taxi operators.

It is anticipated that commuters and 300 minibus taxis will use the service that will link to destinations including Lwandle, Macassar, Firgrove, Strand, Nomzamo, Sir Lowry’s Pass Town, Zola, Khayelitsha, Stellenbosch, Somerset West and Grabouw. It will also serve as the operating base for the Golden Arrow Bus Service. Taxi mother body the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) welcomed the newly built facility.

Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said it would improve the travelling experience for commuters and other stakeholders. “Even for us as the mother body, we can go there and have meetings with primary associations as there are facilities to accommodate us. It will make the relationship stronger,” he said. Quintas added: “One of the commitments in our Integrated Development Plan for this term of office is to improve public transport infrastructure and operations so that more commuters can have access to safer, convenient, reliable and quality transport services.”