Cape Town - Two years after a Pakistani national was shot and killed in Halt Road, Elsies River, the murder trial is still continuing in the Western Cape High Court. Abdul Haseeb was shot and killed in June, 2017 and his body was later found on the N2 highway in Delft. Roscoe Samuels, Sanwin Pheko, Muizz Andre, Randal Darries, Fabian and Denzil Blaauw (brothers) and Franklin van Niekerk are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the ends of justice and malicious injury to property.

It is the State’s case that the murder was premeditated.

The prosecution also alleged that after Haseed was assaulted, his red Audi A3 was taken.

When the murder was committed, Denzil Blaauw was 17 and at school. However, when he was arrested in February, 2018 he was 18.