Cape Town - Two years after a Pakistani national was shot and killed in Halt Road, Elsies River, the murder trial is still continuing in the Western Cape High Court.

Abdul Haseeb was shot and killed in June, 2017 and his body was later found on the N2 highway in Delft. Roscoe Samuels, Sanwin Pheko, Muizz Andre, Randal Darries, Fabian and Denzil Blaauw (brothers) and Franklin van Niekerk are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the ends of justice and malicious injury to property.

It is the State’s case that the murder was premeditated.

The prosecution also alleged that after Haseed was assaulted, his red Audi A3 was taken.

When the murder was committed, Denzil Blaauw was 17 and at school. However, when he was arrested in February, 2018 he was 18. 

In court on Tuesday, the statement of the teenager was hotly debated in Court 1 before Judge Judith Cloete. Both the prosecution and defence attorneys questioned the mother of the Blaauw brothers on the 11-page statement of her son, Denzil.

“The signature of the first pages and at least four other pages are mine, but not the others.. On the day when my son was arrested, I went to the police station and my son told me that a Sergeant Van Wyk told him to sign a written statement or he won’t be released. Sergeant Van Wyk never informed my son about his rights and that he can have an attorney present,” she said.

