An Atlantis father released from prison on Thursday arrived minutes too late at the Western Cape High Court to see his son taken away to serve 22 years in prison. Picture: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus
Cape Town - An Atlantis father released from prison on Thursday arrived minutes too late at the Western Cape High Court to see his son taken away to serve 22 years in prison on Monday.

When Michael Petersen, 58, arrived for the sentencing of his son Michael Jonkers, 28, in court 2, it was empty and Judge Hayley Slingers had already handed down his sentence.

He thought the court started at 10am, and was unaware that Slingers started with proceedings earlier.

“I’m so disappointed that I didn’t have the opportunity to say goodbye to my son. I haven’t seen my son in three years. I was released from Malmesbury prison after serving two years for assault. Before that I also served 13 years for murder and was a gang leader in prison. When I split up with his mother, my son started mixing with the wrong crowd. I feel bad that I wasn’t there for him," Petersen said.

"I’m really sorry that I’ve set the wrong example to him. We, as parents, are open books to our children and they must learn from that.”

Jonkers was handed six years for contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act, 20 years for murder, 5 years for attempted murder, 2 years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and 5 years for the unlawful possession of ammunition. The sentences run concurrently, meaning he will serve an effective 22 years.

He was sentenced for shooting and killing someone in Atlantis on May 21.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus