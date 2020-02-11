According to the SA Citizens Survey (Sacs), unemployment, crime and corruption remain the most pressing problems.
The survey’s figures for November-December last year show just 28% of South Africans believed the country was heading in the right direction.
This was 10% down on May-June, when 38% of South Africans felt positive about the direction in which their country was headed.
Sacs research director Reza Omar said: “Despite the drop in the belief that the country is heading in the right direction, the Eskom load-shedding crisis and a slowing economy, South Africans continue to throw their weight behind President Ramaphosa.”