Stellenbosch University’s School of Public Leadership’s Zwelinzima Ndlovu said: “We need to hear a coherent government is working to deal with Eskom, and SOEs in general. The president must tell us what concrete steps will be taken against dysfunctional departments, because right now it’s beginning to look as though we changed presidents but retained a dysfunctional government.
“The speech will also be a failure if he doesn’t show leadership on the drought in the Free State.”
A postdoctoral fellow at UWC’s Department of Political Studies, Shingai Mutizwa-Mangiza, said: “The president must come out clearly on the SAA business rescue. Before he left for Addis, he sounded unhappy with the cancellations strategy the airline was taking, but he has to give clarity.
“Is the airline to be privatised, is it going to invite an equity partner, or will it adopt the Ethiopian Airlines model where it’s government-owned but run like a private business?