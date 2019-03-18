Picture: Pexels

Cape Town - SIM swop fraud had more than doubled in South Africa with 8 254 incidents reported last year, from 4 040 incidents in 2017 according to SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) chief executive Kalyani Pillay. Pillay said they were aware that the advent of digital technology had seen criminals exploit digital platforms.

She said criminals were always looking for ways to exploit digital platforms to defraud victims, but the mitigation strategies deployed by the banks were very robust, so it was ­easier to target people, as they were the ­weakest link.

“In 2017, 13438 incidents across banking apps, online banking and mobile banking cost the industry more than R250 000 000 in gross losses, and incidents from January to August last year, showed a 64% increase,” Pillay said.

“When comparing January to August 2017 with the same period last year, mobile banking incidents showed an increase of more than 100%, with gross losses of R23 593 631, while online banking incidents showed an increase of 44%, with gross losses of R89 368 722.”

She said criminals were “very” skilled at using social engineering to manipulate victims into divulging their personal or confidential information.

“They capitalise on the fact that not all digital banking clients are digitally literate, and exploit this vulnerability. Using technology, coupled with social engineering, criminals can gather sufficient information to impersonate victims, bypassing bank security protocols.”

She said Sabric was working closely with the police and mobile network operators to address this.

Cellphone users could help in the fight against cybercrime by taking note of the status of their phones. If all reception on your cellphone is suddenly lost, users should immediately investigate as they may have become the victim of an illegal SIM swop. “If confirmed, notify your bank immediately,” she said.

Pillay said people must inform their bank should their cellphone number change so that it could be updated on their systems.

According to the eighth Allianz Risk Barometer 2019, an annual survey on global business risks from Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), which incorporates the views of a record of 2415 experts from 86 countries, South Africa loses R2.2billion a year to cyber attacks.

“Many incidents were the result of technical glitches or human error rather than malicious acts,” AGCS said.

It added that the financial services industry’s biggest risks were cyber incidents, which were increasingly bringing significant disruption and financial losses to the industry.

“Cyber incidents take the top spot for two years running,” AGCS said.

