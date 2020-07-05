South Africa getting credit for recycling of plastic

Cape Town - The recycling of plastic bottles has increased has to 62%, making South Africa one of the top recyclers in the world. Polyethylene terephthalate plastic (PET) recycling company Petco said the recycling business continued to employ thousands of people during level 3 of the lockdown and their latest statistics provided a positive reflection of the sector. According to new PET statistics released 62% of all plastic beverage bottles placed on the market last year have been recycled which also shows a trend that is in line with global PET recycling rates. This totals 95 879 tons of post-consumer PET bottles collected, which would have occupied 594448 cubic metres of landfill space and produced 144000 tons of carbon emissions. Aside from these environmental benefits, PET recycling also generated 65900 income-earning opportunities among informal reclaimers and SMMEs, with R1.1 billion injected into the downstream economy via the manufacturing, distribution and sale of products made from recycled PET.

Petco executive officer Cheri Scholtz said that while the overall 2% year-on-year decrease in volume was disappointing, it was as good as could be expected if compared to the significant loss of installed capacity after the closure of one of the country’s six PET recyclers.

“The closure of Mpact Polymers had a significant impact on our capacity to recycle, with the remaining recyclers unable to pick up the slack as they were already operating at maximum capacity in the fourth quarter.”

Scholtz said that on a positive scale, the tonnage of PET sold in South Africa was more than 23 904 tons, similar to 2018.

It reflected both the improving output at the remaining recyclers, as well as the increasing demand for PET.

“This shows that consumers and brand owners are starting to take their product packaging’s green credentials seriously,” she said.

Scholtz said the impact of Covid-19 on the industry would be substantial owing to collapsed oil prices, further market contractions and an anticipated decrease in PET consumption of approximately 18%.

She said the country’s only bottle-to-bottle recycling plant, Extrupet, had been able to operate as an essential service under lockdown, which had helped to keep the value chain moving.