South Africa to get two extra public holidays in 2023

Cape Town - With two public holidays falling on a Sunday, South Africa is expected to have two extra holidays in 2023.
This means that January 2 and September 25 will be additional public holidays in terms of the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994) Act.
With New Year's Day on a Sunday, this would be observed on Monday, while Heritage Day, which is on September 24, also a Sunday, would fall on the Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared last week Tuesday, that December 27 will be a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day, which will fall on a Sunday.
South Africa has 12 public holidays as determined by the Public Holidays Act and with the additional two days, this would be 14 days.
The act determines that whenever any a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following it shall be a public holiday.
The dates on which Good Friday and Easter Sunday fall would, however, be determined according to the ecclesiastical moon.