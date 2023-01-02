Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, January 2, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

South Africa to get two extra public holidays in 2023

Sunbathers enjoying the weather at Rocklands Beach, Sea Point. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Sunbathers enjoying the weather at Rocklands Beach, Sea Point. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - With two public holidays falling on a Sunday, South Africa is expected to have two extra holidays in 2023.

This means that January 2 and September 25 will be additional public holidays in terms of the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994) Act.

Story continues below Advertisement

With New Year's Day on a Sunday, this would be observed on Monday, while Heritage Day, which is on September 24, also a Sunday, would fall on the Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared last week Tuesday, that December 27 will be a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day, which will fall on a Sunday.

South Africa has 12 public holidays as determined by the Public Holidays Act and with the additional two days, this would be 14 days.

More on this

The act determines that whenever any a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following it shall be a public holiday.

The dates on which Good Friday and Easter Sunday fall would, however, be determined according to the ecclesiastical moon.

Cape Argus

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Cyril Ramaphosa2023FestiveEaster

Share

Recent stories by:

Mthuthuzeli Ntseku