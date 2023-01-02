South Africa to get two extra public holidays in 2023

Cape Town - With two public holidays falling on a Sunday, South Africa is expected to have two extra holidays in 2023. This means that January 2 and September 25 will be additional public holidays in terms of the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994) Act.

With New Year's Day on a Sunday, this would be observed on Monday, while Heritage Day, which is on September 24, also a Sunday, would fall on the Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared last week Tuesday, that December 27 will be a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day, which will fall on a Sunday. South Africa has 12 public holidays as determined by the Public Holidays Act and with the additional two days, this would be 14 days.

The act determines that whenever any a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following it shall be a public holiday. The dates on which Good Friday and Easter Sunday fall would, however, be determined according to the ecclesiastical moon. Cape Argus