South Africa to send second deployment of 200 firefighters to assist Canada

Cape Town - Eager Western Cape firefighters have shared what an immense honour it was to have been selected to assist in dousing the out-of-control fires in Canada that have ravaged infrastructure, burnt millions of hectares and led to the emergency evacuation of thousands of people. As first responders grow exhausted, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment is preparing to send a second group of 200 firefighters and 13 managers from its Working on Fire programme this week to assist in fire suppression efforts.

The second deployment, referred to as Mzanzi Hotshots 2 (#Mzanzi2) will leave for Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday on a direct flight from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport at 12pm. The group are currently undergoing refresher training at the Kishugu Training Academy in Mbombela, which includes Canadian pump operation techniques. Nosipho Mpande, 39, from Khayelitsha, said: “For me it’s the first time, I am feeling very happy. And I am so proud of my company, they gave me this opportunity to go to represent my country.” Mpande has been a firefighter since 2009.

Mzanzi 2 Hotshots will join the first deployment, Mzanzi 1 Hotshots (#Mzanzi1), which also comprises 200 firefighters but has 15 managers. The first contingent of firefighters left on June 3 for the deployment, expected to last 35 days. In total, 54 firefighters from the Western Cape will be part of the mission. In a statement released, the department said the deployment came in response to an urgent request from the Canadian Inter-agency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) in terms of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Canada and South Africa.

The MOU, signed in 2019, allows for the exchange of wildland fire management resources between the two countries and was put in place following two prior deployments in Alberta and Manitoba in Canada. The current deployment is the fifth by Working on Fire to Canada. “I would like to extend my best wishes to the team as you embark on your deployment to Canada to help put out the fires raging in Alberta,” Minister Barbara Creecy said.

“You go to Canada to raise the South African flag and share your expertise and camaraderie with colleagues from other Canadian provinces to save lives, homes, businesses and large swathes of vegetation. We are proud of the fact that South Africa is again able to assist Canadian firefighting teams in their battle to bring the wildfires under control. “The extensive experience and training of these firefighters will significantly enhance efforts to effectively suppress and manage the wildfires in Alberta.” #2023WoFCanadianDeployment

Song and dance from #MZANZI1 as they arrive in Edmonton, Canada.#MZANZI1@environmentza@CIFFC@epwpza@kishugu pic.twitter.com/alj2IEnkuJ — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 4, 2023 #2023WoFCanadianDeployment#MZANZI1

But first, some push ups! Mark Belanger, Fire Management Safety Officer from Ontario-based Thunder Bay Fire Management, leads a Mzanzi push-up challenge.#ProtectingTheEnvironment@environmentza @CIFFC @epwpza @kishugu@AlbertaWildfire pic.twitter.com/EW0LvFBBU5 — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 11, 2023 Lulamile Nongawuza, 31, a firefighter living and working in Stellenbosch, said: “We are busy learning about the operator pump and the generators and how to operate the hose and everything.

“We are also doing helicopter safety because sometimes we are not only fighting fires on the ground, sometimes we’ve got choppers that are taking us from point A to point B, where we cannot walk, where transport vehicles cannot go. There are also procedures to embark and disembark the helicopters.” For Mpande and Nongawuza, it will be the first time on an international fire suppression mission. “It’s a great feeling. I’m very honoured to be selected. I just told myself that I would go that side and learn something. I will go and help and show them and teach them one or two things that we’re doing here in South Africa,” Nongawuza said.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Government has thanked South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, United States, France, and Costa Rica for providing support. In a briefing on Wednesday, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to Quebec, Alberta, and Nova Scotia to assist in delivering food and supplies. People across the country are affected by air quality issues, he said.