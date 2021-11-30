Star Nation is dishing up festive food to the Eastridge youth

Cape Town - Star Nation Foundation is giving back to the youth in the Eastridge community in Mitchells Plain through a creative production. The initiative aims to keep young people off the streets and productive, as well as to equip them with resources and upskill them in the film production industry throughout the school holiday.

Founder Kyle Josephs says it is a programme that will equip the youth of Eastridge with valuable skill sets such as music production, photography, videography and graphic design. “We let those who are into visuals shadow and spend time with the videographer and the performing cast so that they get an opportunity to be a part of the production, whether it’s the reflection of a lighting or whatever it is around the film production,” Josephs said. “As it stands, there are no production teams that offer services in Eastridge, which means there was a lack of services so we thought why not start with the youth.

“If we can equip them, it means there will be job creation, and subsequently better standards of living instead of ills like gangsterism. We’re also teaching them valuable team building skills,” he said. Star Nation Foundation founder Kyle Josephs with the young people from Eastridge. Picture: Supplied Josephs works with a team of seven, one of whom is communications director, Anesha Lewis. Lewis says the team has been encouraged by the reception from the youth in Eastridge, who inspired the idea behind “The Star Nation Foundation” and thought of a way to involve them in the project.

“I love music. My day is not complete if I don’t listen to music. It is what always brings people together. Everybody can relate to music and it’s something that every household enjoys,” Lewis said. “The biggest challenges we face is a lack of more resources such as more cameras, recording equipment and space to allow them to perform this with more kids involved at the same time,” she said. Abdulbasit Cupido, 13, is one of the kids involved and says it has been an enriching experience. “What they’re doing is cool and I am very happy to be a part of it.