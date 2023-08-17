South African Navy, Naval Base Simon’s Town honour long-serving members

Cape Town - The Chief of the South African Navy Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese, presented long-service medals to those with 20 years of service in the navy. The medals were awarded at a ceremony on the Martello Sports Field of Naval Base Simon’s Town.

The ceremony took place in front of senior members of the SANDF, SA Navy Command Council and family members. Lobese said to honour deserving military members was something that every culture and country does. This practice took place in Ancient Egypt, throughout the long centuries of the Chinese empires and right here in African culture as well. Proud to be one of the women to receive an award and be honoured in Women’s Month, Warrant-Officer Class 2 Candice Chetty said she even invited her mother, who travelled all the way from Gqeberha to experience the moment.

“I joined the Navy in 1997 as a chef, now known as caterers. Within the years I managed to receive three medals prior to this one. “Today I invited my mom so that she can see the parade for the first time since I did basic training.” Chief Petty Officer Ellene Oosthuizen said she was proud to be part of the navy and it was important to have women who have served for a long period paving the way for the younger generation to come.

“I joined the navy just when I turned 19 and it was a great opportunity to join the Defence Force. Within this path I also managed to pursue something similar to what I have always been passionate about. “I always loved teaching and having to stand in front of people and I now serve in Gordon’s Bay at SA Naval College, providing naval officer training to the South African Navy,” said Oosthuizen. “For us here in the SANDF, we do not put ourselves first,” said Lobese.