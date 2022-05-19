South African Navy receives the first of three new patrol vessels in Simon’s Town

Cape Town - The South African Navy celebrated a monumental moment on Wednesday during its launch of the first of three new multi-mission inshore patrol vessels (MMIPV 1) at the naval dockyard in Simon’s Town.
Honoured guests included Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, Chief of the SANDF General Rudzhani Maphwanya and Secretary for Defence Ambassador Gladys Sonto Kudjoe, all of whom were signatories of the official handover.
The event was the official introduction and handover of the vessel to the SA Navy and the SANDF as part of the Project Biro, which aims to rejuvenate the SA Navy’s patrol capabilities.
Captain Tebogo Motsense, the project officer of Project Biro, explained the significance of the event and why the navy received the vessels.
“The SA Navy has acquired three multi-mission inshore patrol vessels (MMIPVs). What makes it a multi-mission vessel is its ability to take up multiple containers, used for storage and training purposes,” he said.
The launch marked the first of three vessel deliveries, with the second and third launches scheduled for April next year and April 2024 respectively.
Chief of the SA Navy Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane said that the success of the launch broke new ground for the navy. He spoke about the importance of the new vessel and what it would be used for.
“What we have done is we have had to integrate this vessel with the old one. We have decommissioned the old vessels and that means that crew can now go on-board the first vessel.
“This means a lot because currently we are struggling to patrol our waters. The fact that the first crew is now on-board this vessel means we now have the presence and deterrence in patrolling our waters,” he said.
The launch of the MMIPV 1 will hopefully be the start of a successful chapter for the SA Navy and SANDF as they prepare themselves for the challenges ahead, while their two other vessels are prepared.