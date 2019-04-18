A man in a traffic department uniform, identified only as Mr Williams is seen blowing into a breath testing device in a video . His alcohol level is measured as zero.





He is then offered hot cross buns and after consuming just two bites of the spicy treats his breath is again tested. This time it registers an alcohol level of 0.21. In South Africa, a breath alcohol content of 0.24mg per 1 000ml, or a blood alcohol limit of 0.05g per 100ml means you are legally drunk.





Once the news hit South Africans, the memes quickly followed:



