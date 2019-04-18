Once the video of a traffic officer taking a breathalyser test after eating hot cross buns hit social media it wasn't long before SA came up with memes. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town - Once the video of a traffic officer taking a breathalyser test after eating hot cross buns hit social media , and the result of it registering a false reading, it wasn't long before South Africans started finding the humour.

A man in a traffic department uniform, identified only as Mr Williams is seen blowing into a breath testing device  in a video . His alcohol level is measured as zero. 

He is then offered hot cross buns and after consuming just two bites of the spicy treats his breath is again tested. This time it registers an alcohol level of 0.21. In South Africa, a breath alcohol content of 0.24mg per 1 000ml, or a blood alcohol limit of 0.05g per 100ml means you are legally drunk.

While the origin of the video is unknown, it became a talking topic across the country with many law enforcement agencies weighing in on the matter. 

"While we do not know the origin of the video, we are aware that this issue has come up before in Australia," said City of Cape Town's Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"It must also be noted that the device used in the video is only a hand-held screening device and that the proper breath test which is submitted to court is done with a far more sophisticated machine."

Smith then broke down the process that leads to the false reading on a breathalyzer device.

"Yeast converts sugar into carbon dioxide and ethanol, the latter which would be detected by a breathalyzer.

"The reading will only apply immediately after eating the food. And, while such a reading would probably be correct, the reality is that, if checked just 10 minutes later, the reading will likely revert to zero," Smith said.

"We would like to put the public’s mind at ease by reminding everyone that a handheld breathalyzer is not the only means used to determine sobriety."

