South Africans rejoice after hearing alcohol will be sold on lockdown level 3
Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa made many South Africans happy with the news that restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be lifted, and they can again enjoy consuming alcohol on level three.
On Sunday evening, the president announced the easing of some lockdown restrictions as the whole country will be moving to level 3 of the lockdown on the 1st of June 2020.
Among the announcements was the lifting on the booze ban.
"Alcohol may be sold for home consumption only under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours. Announcements in this regard will be made once we have concluded discussions with the sector on the various conditions," Ramaphosa said.
"Any place open to the public where cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, exhibitional, organisational or similar activities may take place will remain closed."
More specifics regarding the sale of the alcohol is yet to be announced, but that didn't stop social media from rejoicing. These were some of the comments and memes as a result of the news:
Where are we celebrating the new year on the 1st?#alcoholwillbesold#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/AEB7Nmsf7L— Rre Pudi (@RebaonePudi) May 24, 2020
Msanzi Msafafa what would I be ngabe angiyena owase ningizimu Afrika 😂😂you guys are Extrra 😂😂😂 💃💃💃 #cyrilramaphosa #DateMyFamilly Cde Matomela we are led #AlcoholWillBeSold pic.twitter.com/Ib32KQh1FV— Kenny_Dumako (@Kenny_Dumako) May 24, 2020
Bheki Cele right now. Please can somebody check if he if Cde is ok🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #AlcoholWillBeSold pic.twitter.com/Hm3Gj7FGOM— Mjereza👨💻 (@DeeJay_Becks23) May 24, 2020
Pretoria at the moment #alcoholwillbesold pic.twitter.com/3AFblvLv2J— Baphi La Molobedu😂😂 (@MBaphi) May 24, 2020
As from the 1st of June I start Decembering#alcoholwillbesold pic.twitter.com/E8pR0XaB4E— TSHEPSYD😜 (@AbuttiiTSHEPSYD) May 24, 2020
Am I the only one who heard nothing after he said alcohol will be sold 😅😅#cyrilramaphosa #cyrilramaphosa #LockdownLevel3 #AlcoholWillBeSold pic.twitter.com/hsxGQWyFsb— HBK LIVE ACT (@HappyBoyskillaz) May 24, 2020
#Level3Lockdown get ready mama prepare for your freedom . #alcoholwillbesold pic.twitter.com/R1Y6AGOhAR— Neo Skatane (@Neyo_Skatz) May 24, 2020
LEVEL 3. WE SUIP!— IG: jaimecette (@eimaj_j) May 24, 2020
May the Best Immune system win. #alcoholwillbesold pic.twitter.com/Idn1F29AqO— K H A N Y I ❁ (@Bella_eenboom) May 24, 2020
May the Best Immune system win. #alcoholwillbesold pic.twitter.com/Idn1F29AqO— K H A N Y I ❁ (@Bella_eenboom) May 24, 2020
#AlcoholWillBeSold after hearing Ramaphosa saying alochol will be sold. pic.twitter.com/uiRPj5tUlF— The People's Dialogue (@gezanigiven8) May 24, 2020
I never thought i would drink Pineapple beer at this young age, i even gained weight because of yeast. #alcoholwillbesold pic.twitter.com/WDQJLY8DnO— Mr Borry Comedian🇿🇦 (@borry_comedian) May 24, 2020
Excitement yenu reminds me of this moment 🤣#alcoholwillbesold pic.twitter.com/5qlwZyFXA6— Love is not about uthando kwedini!!!🤦🏿♂️ (@Xmaahn_15) May 24, 2020
South Africa has alcohol problem shame #cyrilramaphosa #day59oflockdown #LockdownLevel3 #Alcoholwillbesold pic.twitter.com/1RiaWtRtu1— Elelwani Ramulifho (@Ele_Rams) May 24, 2020
When I heard #alcoholwillbesold— Mystical Relatives (@MRelatives) May 24, 2020
Iphi beer 🍻🕺🏾🕺🏾#BhekiCele #tops #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/RGOYYXXVNe
While everyone was rejoicing, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was on hand to remind everyone that they would still need to drink responsibly.
Alcohol is back on sale from the 1st of June.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 24, 2020
Remember, we’ve never left the roads. Sizokubamba u__e if we find you umnandi, umanzi on the road.
SiGrand ngalonto ? pic.twitter.com/3desRgYhpU
It’s official, from the 1st of June, buyabuya and we will check for “blood in your alcohol” as usual 🚔 police 👮♀️ . pic.twitter.com/J0GRpvTstC— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 24, 2020
Cape Argus