Cape ArgusNews
President Cyril Ramaphosa made many South Africans happy with the news that restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be lifted when level 3 kicks in. Photo: Ross Jansen/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
President Cyril Ramaphosa made many South Africans happy with the news that restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be lifted when level 3 kicks in. Photo: Ross Jansen/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

South Africans rejoice after hearing alcohol will be sold on lockdown level 3

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 14m ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa made many South Africans happy with the news that restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be lifted, and they can again enjoy consuming alcohol on level three.

On Sunday evening, the president announced the easing of some lockdown restrictions as the whole country will be moving to level 3 of the lockdown on the 1st of June 2020.

Among the announcements was the lifting on the booze ban.

"Alcohol may be sold for home consumption only under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours. Announcements in this regard will be made once we have concluded discussions with the sector on the various conditions," Ramaphosa said.

"Any place open to the public where cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, exhibitional, organisational or similar activities may take place will remain closed."

More specifics regarding the sale of the alcohol is yet to be announced, but that didn't stop social media from rejoicing. These were some of the comments and memes as a result of the news:

While everyone was rejoicing, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was on hand to remind everyone that they would still need to drink responsibly.

Cape Argus

Covid-19Cyril Ramaphosalockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles