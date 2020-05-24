South Africans rejoice after hearing alcohol will be sold on lockdown level 3

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa made many South Africans happy with the news that restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be lifted, and they can again enjoy consuming alcohol on level three.

On Sunday evening, the president announced the easing of some lockdown restrictions as the whole country will be moving to level 3 of the lockdown on the 1st of June 2020.

Among the announcements was the lifting on the booze ban.

"Alcohol may be sold for home consumption only under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours. Announcements in this regard will be made once we have concluded discussions with the sector on the various conditions," Ramaphosa said.

"Any place open to the public where cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, exhibitional, organisational or similar activities may take place will remain closed."