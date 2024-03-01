Cape Town - The City’s longest-running community event, the Southern Mail Wynberg Family Festival, returns this weekend at Maynardville Park. With doors opening today until Sunday, the festival boasts a stellar line-up of local artists, including Jarrad Rickketts, Amy Jones, Mark Haze, Sons of Salessie, Berry Trytsman and DJ Ashton Parenzee, among others.

Event director Rozario Brown said they welcomed patrons from across the metro, and wanted to build a bridge between various communities. “That is our contribution towards social cohesion and nation-building. “The first objective is to create at least 500 or 600 jobs over the weekend, jobs that will be created in various stalls such as securities, the paramedics, and more.

“We also use this event to get young people off the streets and on to the stages, showcasing their raw talents and earning income through their performances.” The City’s traffic services and metro police will also have exhibitions at the festival to showcase their capabilities and interact with the public. Safety and security Mayco member, JP Smith, said: “In December, Council approved a new 3-year agreement for the City to sponsor the Wynberg Family Festival until 2026.

“This represents our commitment to supporting local events, specifically those that contribute to the economy in communities across the city. “Not only is this event fun for the whole family, this festival has the potential for growth and we believe our support over the next three years will contribute to the event organisers’ ambitions to increase attendance numbers to 25 000. “For decades, the festival has been a platform for local traders, local suppliers, artists and organisations to make a living and promote their businesses. We would like to encourage residents to head over to Maynardville Park to support the festival.”