Spartan the K9 officer helps busts alleged drug dealer in Edgemead

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Efforts to destroy evidence in the presence of enforcement agencies came to naught, as the two suspects were arrested - joining 77 others taken into custody by metro police and traffic officers in the last week On Friday, 10 April, a suspect tried to swallow the contents of two small bankies – in full view of officers – during a vehicle stop in Edgemead. A search of the vehicle revealed three ecstasy tabs and a small piece of crack. The suspect then led officers to a house in the area, where he had bought the drugs. While seeking permission from the owner to search the premises, officers heard the toilet being flushed. Unfortunately for the alleged dealer, the drugs stayed afloat and officers retrieved it from the toilet bowl. They then deployed K9 Spartan who found a range of drugs including magic mushrooms, dagga, mandrax, zanex and even steroids and syringes in the suspect’s room, along with just over R3 500 in cash and three cellphones.

The estimated value of the drugs was set at R15 000. The 19-year-old suspect, as well as the informer, were both detained at Bothasig SAPS.

An estimated value of the drugs was set at R15 000. Picture: Metro police/Supplied

The arrests were among 55 made by the Metro police department in the past week.

Of these arrests, 31 were for the possession and sale of prohibited goods (cigarettes and alcohol) in terms of the Disaster Act.

In one of the latest incidents on Monday 13 April, officers stopped a Hyundai bakkie on the corner of Tygerberg and Giel Basson Road.

While speaking to the driver, they noticed sealed boxes in the back of the vehicle.

Officers asked to take a look, and found that the boxes were filled with cigarettes.

Confiscated items from the arrests for contraband included:

1 341 packets of cigarettes

7 boxes of cigarettes with an estimated value of R101 000

832 loose cigarettes

57 litres of beer in drums

8 boxes of spirits (12 bottles per box)

R28 000 in cash

An estimated value of the drugs was set at R15 000. Picture: Metro police/Supplied

On Saturday, 11 April, Metro police officers were conducting a vehicle checkpoint in Parow, when a woman approached them to complain that her partner had assaulted her. A few minutes later, the boyfriend appeared and threatened to continue the assault. He was arrested for attempted murder and the complainant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On the roads, Cape Town Traffic officers arrested 23 suspects, impounded 10 vehicles and issued 12 923 fines for various offences.