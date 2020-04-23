Spat between Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie, activists headed for court

Cape Town - The tit-for-tat spat between Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie and community activists seems headed for the courts after both sides laid charges against each other. The Joint Peace Forum has laid charges against McKenzie for violating lockdown regulations. This comes after McKenzie pressed charges against the moderators of a Facebook account last week for allegedly peddling and encouraging fake news. The Peace Forum's Grant Abrahams, who laid the charges, said videos and photos posted by McKenzie on April 16 clearly showed a lack of concern for the health and safety of vulnerable people. “Many calls are being raised for mayor Dan Plato to act against the councillor. I support those calls, and have elected to lay criminal charges against Mr McKenzie for contravening the Disaster Management Act. It is my duty as a concerned member of the public to hold irresponsible and reckless leaders accountable for their actions,” said Abrahams. However McKenzie said he was “not interested in the tit-for-tat game they are playing”.

“Last week we laid charges against them for spreading fake news and on a community Facebook page. They have now shown their absolute immaturity by laying charges against me for feeding and helping the people of Bonteheuwel. We’ve seen the same thing play out with charges being laid against the mayor.”

McKenzie said he had not been told of any charges being laid against him.

[email protected]

Cape Argus





