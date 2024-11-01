SPCA Inspection in Delft turns violent

Cape Town - Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors attempting to remove two dogs from their owner were lucky to escape with their lives after they were violently attacked and bricks were thrown at them in Delft. The SPCA team, along with the City of Cape Town’s Animal Control Unit, had sought to remove two dogs from their owner on Tuesday in the Voorbrug area of Delft.

Belinda Abraham, a spokesperson for the SPCA, explained that the team was acting to rescue dogs that were being mistreated, following a warrant issued by the Bellville Magistrate’s Court under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. She said the two dogs were discovered in terrible conditions, chained up without adequate shelter, lacking access to drinking water, and living in filthy surroundings. “Despite previous warnings issued to the owner to improve these conditions, compliance was ignored, leaving no choice but to intervene to protect the welfare of the dogs,”she said.

One of the dogs that were founded chained at the property in Voorbrug in Delft.Picture:Supplied However, as the warrant was being executed, the owner, along with his sister and her boyfriend, allegedly attacked the SPCA Inspectors and Law Enforcement Officers. “Soon after, members of the local community joined in, surrounding the officers. The attackers physically assaulted the team, escalating the violence with bricks and even attempting to use a knife,”Abraham said. Both an SPCA Inspector and a Law Enforcement Officer sustained injuries and needed medical attention.

“Despite the aggressive attack, the officers were undeterred and successfully seized the dogs, who are now under the care and protection of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA,”Abraham added. The suspects were arrested with assistance from Law Enforcement LEAP members and are now facing multiple charges, while the dogs’ owner is currently evading capture. The City’s Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason, confirmed the incident. “The City’s Law Enforcement Department confirms the incident. For details with regards to the incident please liaise with the SPCA,” he said.

The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they were unaware of the incident. Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse emphasised that they will not be deterred from helping animals in distress. “We have a legal duty to protect animals, and no one is above the law. We will ensure that these perpetrators face justice in the harshest terms,” he said. Members of the public are urged to anonymously report any suspected cases of animal cruelty at 021 700 4158/9, via email at inspectorate@ spca-ct.co.za, or by WhatsApp at 021 700 4140. [email protected]