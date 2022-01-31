SPCA, Law Enforcement confiscate 142 chickens from Masiphumele hawker

Cape Town - A Masiphumele hawker is facing criminal charges for animal cruelty following the confiscation of more than 100 chickens by the Good Hope SPCA and Law enforcement on the weekend. The operation, which was carried out after the organisation obtained a court order follows after what SPCA said were failed attempts to educate the hawker on humane handling, transportation, and safekeeping of the chickens.

The organisation said several warnings were issued, seeking to remedy the contravention in terms of the Animal Protection Act and this fell on deaf ears. Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed that 142 chickens were removed from the premises in the joint operation with the SPCA. COGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said charges would be laid this week.

Abrahams said on arrival inspectors and law-enforcement officials found the chickens held in overcrowded crates without access to food, water, or shade. Abrahams said several of the chickens were found already dead while others were still alive, but were severely dehydrated and beyond saving. She said some needed to be humanely euthanised. “Despite the tremendous loss of life and prolonged suffering, inspectors managed to save a large number of the chickens with emergency interventions on-site,” she said. The City Animal Keeping By-Law 2021 prohibits the sale of an animal without the City's authorisation in streets or public space, from a movable structure or vehicle, at public markets, and online.