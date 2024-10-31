SPCA rescues 63 cats and eight rabbits from overcrowded facility

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA once again acted as the real life Paw Patrol, rescuing 63 cats and 8 rabbits from a house in Ruyterwacht. The Kitty Rescue Care and Rehome facility, which was meant to be a safe haven for the animals, had, according to inspectors, turned out to be grossly inadequate with dirty, overcrowded living spaces.

The SPCA carried out the inspection on October 25, when it found the house lacked proper lighting and ventilation, and was filled with the overpowering stench of ammonia. The animal protection organisation said they also found healthy cats were mixed with those showing signs of illness. Rabbits had also suffered in similarly squalid conditions, confined to dirty cages with no access to clean drinking water.

The SPCA said the living conditions were not those expected of a rescue organisation. SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said the rescued animals were taken to its Hospital for thorough examinations by the veterinary team. Abraham said many cats were diagnosed with feline upper respiratory disease (snuffles), feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV).

“Both FIV and FeLV are incurable and highly contagious diseases that compromise a cat’s immune system, making them susceptible to a wide range of secondary infections, with the end result being a slow and painful death.” Abraham said the facility owner will face criminal charges once their investigation is completed. “Any person found guilty of such offences could face a fine of up to R40 000 per charge and/ or 12 months imprisonment per charge, along with receiving a criminal record.”

Theresa Wallendorf, who titled herself as the “heart, soul, feet, hands, and mind of Kitty Rescue Care and Rehome,” said she accepts that charges can be lodged against her, but feels the SPCA was being “a bit too cruel”. “I will make no excuses, I accept guilt that my place was overcrowded, but my babies were well taken care of. “I fed them, took them to the vet, I nursed them and nursed them.

“Sadly, the SPCA came on a day when things were a complete mess. “That day I was cleaning up. “If they came there two days later, it would be much cleaner, but still overcrowded.”

Wallendorf said she has been rescuing cats for over 7 years, and saw the need to register her facility in 2023, when more and more people started contacting her with stray or unwanted kittens. “I admit I also don’t know about the things that make it legal, but I loved every one of my cats and rabbits, all of them had names. “I am even in debt of R8000 because I put them first, they sometimes slept in my bed while I sat up sleeping.