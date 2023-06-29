SPCA says when people suffer with the recent bad weather, animals suffer by default

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has shared its concerns over the number of animals that were left to fend for themselves following the heavy rains that were experienced in the past few weeks. Half of its 251 cruelty investigations related to animal suffering as a direct result of the recent bad weather conditions.

When people suffer, animals suffer by default said the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in a recent report that showcased the living conditions in which the animals they rescued were left. According to them, half of the cruelty investigations they recorded recently were related to the recent bad weather conditions. “Almost half of the 251 cruelty investigations the Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectorate dealt with between June 1 and June 19, related to animal suffering as a direct result of the recent bad weather conditions that resulted in flooding in many parts of Cape Town.

“Our wildlife department has been responding to numerous calls about animals being displaced by the rising water levels in most areas, from baby birds blown from their nests by the gale-force winds, exhausted Cape fur seals washed ashore by surging sea swells, porcupines flooded out of their stormwater drain homes (yes, Cape Town’s porcupines love living in our drains!), and a young male grysbok who found himself in deep water and needed our help.” Rescuing a dog that was left chained at Highlands Estate, SPCA inspector Theo Arendolf said: “I saw a dog peeking around the gate of a water-logged property. From what I could see, there was nowhere dry for the dog to flee to. “My feet were freezing in my boots just from standing in the water in front of the gate for a short while. Imagine how this dog was feeling, he was partially submerged with the water reaching his underbelly.”