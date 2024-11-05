Special vote applications begin for Manenberg Ward 30

Cape Town - Applications for Special Votes for the 20 November, 2024 By-Elections have opened for the Ward 30 (Manenberg) in the City of Cape Town. Applications for Special Votes for Ward 30 in the City of Cape Town; and Ward 6 in Matzikama, opened on Monday and will close on Friday, November 8, at 5pm.

A by-election is an election that takes place in a ward in a municipality between general municipal elections which are held every five years. The vacancy occurred following the death of Manenberg councillor Bonita Jacobs, 64, on August 28, following an illness. Candidates include the African Christian Democratic Party candidate Anwar Constance; African National Congress candidate Yamkela Mayalo; Democratic Alliance candidate Deidrée Carol De Vos; National Coloured Congress candidate Mogamat Yusuf Hope; Patriotic Alliance candidate Yumna Alexander; Truth and Solidarity Movement candidate Abdul Karriem van der Schyff; and uMkhonto weSizwe candidate Moewada Abrahams. Manenberg Community Policing Forum Deputy Chairperson and community activist Vanessa Adriaanse said: “There will be a space for special votes and that will be assisted by Saps and the IEC that is in charge. However, as a CPF safety sector, we cannot get involved in the poltics side of this, we cannot be politically associated and be biased towards any political party but we can say that we are seeing that there is a lot of community leaders that is standing for councillor candidates.

“So we want to wish them well and we hope that whoever takes the ward will do the best for the community of Manenberg because we should not forget that this is a second chance that the community of Manenberg is getting and we wish the community well and that they make a good choice.” The by-elections for the two wards are scheduled to take place on November 20, 2024. However, persons unable to vote on the day may be eligible to vote through the Special Voting process prior to election day at the voting station where they are registered to vote or a home visit at their residence for persons who are sick or disabled and unable to travel to their voting station.

Special Votes for both at voting stations and home visits will take place on Tuesday, 19 November 2024 between 8am and 5pm. For this particular ward, there are 16 395 registered voters. To apply for a Special Vote, visit www.elections.org.za to complete an application online or in the case of Voting Station Special Vote, send an SMS (at a cost of R1.00) to 32249.