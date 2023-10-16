Sports complex in Kenilworth to be solarisation site for beetle pest infested material

Cape Town - Chukker Road Sports Complex, located in Kenwyn in Kenilworth, has been identified by the City of Cape Town as the solarisation site for Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer (PSHB) infested materials. The City announced that residents and those involved in the removal, handling and management of Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer (PSHB) infested material that, as from Monday, 23 October, the complex will be available for solarisation.

The PSHB continues to pose a serious threat to Cape Town's urban forest, economy, biodiversity and livelihoods. PSHB in Cape Town was first confirmed in April 2019 in the Somerset West area. Since then, the pest has spread to the Southern suburbs of Cape Town, with the first sighting confirmed in January 2023. To date, the beetle pest has been identified in Newlands, Rondebosch, Mowbray, Claremont, Kenilworth, Observatory, along the Liesbeek River, Wynberg, and the Helderberg area.

Solarisation is one of the recommended methods of dealing with infested plant material, and uses a hydrothermal process of disinfecting the soil of pests, accomplished by solar power. Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, said: “PSHB infested plant material should be chipped, and placed in bags that are properly closed, and placed in direct sunlight for an extended period of time. “Of course, now that we are heading into summer with higher temperatures, we want to encourage residents and professionals to use this site for solarisation. It is recommended that during the summer season, infested material must be solarised for at least six weeks and during the cold season for at least six months,” said Andrews.

The stressed that no chipping operations will be carried out at the facility and only PSHB infested wood material that is chipped already and secured in bags that are properly closed will be accepted. City officials will be on site on a daily basis to inspect all vehicles that are bringing in material for solarisation. Only confirmed cases of PSHB infested loads will be accepted for this purpose. Mayco Member for Community and Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “It’s important that City departments work together to minimise the risk of infestation and spreading of the PSHB beetle, which poses a serious risk to trees and our urban environment.

“The City’s Recreation and Parks Department requests residents to follow the guidelines and assist the City in the disposing of the affected trees in the recommended manner.” The City added that it will soon be rolling out another round of free PSHB identification and management training sessions, will be communicated in due course. This will be open to all formal and informal businesses, as well as residents who are involved in handling trees and plant material. “Our efforts to contain the spread of the PSHB must be coordinated and supported by all who are involved in handling plant material, as well as residents with trees on their properties. We will keep on focusing on public awareness and education, what to look out for, and what to do and not to do. The fight against this pest is a long-term project.