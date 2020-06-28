Springbok stars help feed vulnerable schools in Steenberg

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and former Bok winger Bryan Habana, through their foundations, have partnered with Pick n Pay to donate food hampers to schools in Steenberg. In collaboration with Pick n Pay’s Feed the Nation, the Bryan Habana Foundation and the Kolisi Foundation have provided up to four week's worth of food for as many as 500 families. Each of the parcels consists of rice, maize meal, baked beans, cooking oil, pilchards, samp, milk powder, and fresh potatoes, onion and butternut. The hampers also include soap. Habana participated in the handover at Harmony and Sullivan primary schools, where vulnerable pupils were identified via the Pick n Pay School Club. Many of them come from households where a breadwinner has lost their job due to the lockdown.

“School closures have meant that many schoolchildren who were dependent on school feeding schemes for their main - sometimes only - meal of the day, have been left without food.

"During this crisis, we need to help those who don’t have a support system to fall back on,” said Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, transformation director at Pick n Pay.

Through the retail giant's School Club programme, its Feed the Nation project has partnered with organisations and individuals to support the pupils and their families at a time that they most need it, she added.

Cape Argus

