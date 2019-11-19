Spur's Green Feather Rewards encourages franchises to be eco-friendly









The Spur Corporation celebrated the best sustainability practices at the annual Green Feather Rewards on Tuesday. Picture: Matt Stow/Supplied Cape Town - To ensure sustainability and maintain relevance for decades to come, the Spur Corporation is set on becoming an industry leader in renewable energy and sustainable business practices. The Spur Corporation celebrated the best sustainability practices at the annual Green Feather Rewards ceremony led by Group Chief Operations Officer, Mark Farrelly. He praised franchisees for their “green” efforts, especially those focused on energy consumption, water conservation, waste management and procurement of eco-friendly produce. Farrelly said the Green Feather Rewards were held to encourage franchises to do more for the environment. “To sustain growth, we understand the need to look beyond 'business as usual'. Customers, potential employees and investors are more likely to support brands that are active in their communities and have clear positions on sustainability and fair employment practices.

"However, being a sustainable business requires full engagement, continuous training, ongoing tracking and measurement of risks and targets,” Farrelly cautioned.

He said the Spur Corporation’s commitment to creating sustainable businesses involved close collaboration with franchisees and operations managers within the group.

“The Green Feather Rewards serve to support and motivate franchisees and managers who are dedicated to environmental sustainability.

“To achieve this, the company aims to be a sustainable business with great brands that makes a positive and lasting difference in the lives of employees, franchisees, communities and the environment,” said Farrelly.

The winner of this year’s award went to Del Rio Spur in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape.

The restaurant following was a series of electricity power outages decided to use solar power to lower their carbon footprint. As part of these measures a massive 25% on energy spending was saved.Franchise owner Rudi du Toit said he saved about R15 000 to R20 000 off his monthly electricity bill.

“We were looking at other ways to escape high electricity bills and power outages and we realised that diesel prices are equally as expensive.We managed to save about 15% of our monthly electricity bill. Kuruman is one of the most sunniest parts of the country which helped our solar panel use,” he said.

Du Toit said most customers were not familiar with solar panel usage but once he explained it to them they were much happier and impressed with the measures taken.

“It’s a really great thing,” he said.

