Cape Town - To ensure sustainability and maintain relevance for decades to come, the Spur Corporation is set on becoming an industry leader in renewable energy and sustainable business practices.
The Spur Corporation celebrated the best sustainability practices at the annual Green Feather Rewards ceremony led by Group Chief Operations Officer, Mark Farrelly.
He praised franchisees for their “green” efforts, especially those focused on energy consumption, water conservation, waste management and procurement of eco-friendly produce.
Farrelly said the Green Feather Rewards were held to encourage franchises to do more for the environment.
“To sustain growth, we understand the need to look beyond 'business as usual'. Customers, potential employees and investors are more likely to support brands that are active in their communities and have clear positions on sustainability and fair employment practices.