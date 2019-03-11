The principal of Oude Molen Academy of Science and Technology is at the centre of a complaint allegedly lodged by the staff of the institution. File picture.

Cape Town - The principal of Oude Molen Academy of Science and Technology is at the centre of a complaint allegedly lodged by the staff of the institution. A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, said some teachers and other staff chose to leave the school rather than “to continue being intimidated, bullied, harassed and victimised” by principal Tony Marshall.

The staff member said that despite having lodged grievances against Marshall with their union he had been found not guilty, only to allegedly victimise the complainants.

“Decisions are autocratically made with no or little consultation with his teachers, who have received numerous letters and emails of reprimand from him, which holds subtle threats and are insulting at best.”

Marshall has dismissed the claims and complaints as “scurrilous” and said they wrongly alleged incapacity on behalf of the school, its management and governing body.

“The school's results academically, co-curricularly, in service and in the leadership spheres are an indication of the potential and capacity of the efforts of staff and students,” he said.

The staff member demanded an investigation by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was not aware of any formal complaint, but said the school district would follow up on the allegations. National Professional Teacher’s Organisation of SA provincial chief executive Chris Hart said they were not aware of the complaint.

South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Jonavon Rustin said the department needed to investigate the complaint with immediate effect.

“The department must take all complaints seriously,” Rustin said.

